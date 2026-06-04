De Barr moves to OFK Beograd for undisclosed fee

Less than 24 hours after playing up front in Gibraltar’s historic victory against the British Virgin Islands, Tjay De Barr has now been confirmed to have signed for Serbian side OFK Beograd, leaving Lincoln Red Imps for an undisclosed fee.

This, the first permanent transfer of the summer, has seen the Gibraltar league champions describe Tjay’s time at the club as “an outstanding spell in red and black, during which he played a pivotal role in some of the most successful seasons in Lincoln’s history. His commitment, professionalism and dedication have been exemplary throughout his time at the club, both on and off the pitch.

His contributions have helped deliver numerous achievements and create unforgettable memories for supporters, while also serving as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across Gibraltar.”

Reflecting on his departure, Tjay told the Lincoln Red Imps official website, through which the announcement was made:

“Lincoln is everything to me. It’s been my club since I first started playing football, and it will remain so long after I’ve finished playing. My plan was always to stay at Lincoln until I could no longer kick a ball, but sometimes opportunities come along that you simply have to take, and this is definitely one of those moments.

“What I can say for sure is that I will always be indebted to Lincoln because, through my hardest moments in football, the club has always been there for me. It has always been my home.

“We’ve won it all together. A Lincoln boy reaching European football is something special, but doing it alongside the people I love made it even more meaningful. Sharing the pitch and this journey with not only a great team but also my best friends has been incredible. One of my proudest achievements was sharing the pitch with Lee Casciaro, the person I’ve looked up to most in football. Thank you for everything you have given us younger players, Gibraltar football and the Lincoln family.

“I wish everyone at Lincoln continued success. There are still greater heights for the club to reach, and it continues to move in the right direction. Thank you to all my teammates, the technical staff and the fans for everything. I wish you all the very best.”

Lincoln Red Imps FC president Dylan Viagas said:

“Tjay has been an exceptional ambassador for our club and for Gibraltarian football. We are immensely proud of everything he has achieved during his time with us, and we believe this transfer is a well-deserved opportunity for him to continue his career at a higher level.

“While we are naturally disappointed to see him leave, we are equally proud to have played a part in his development and look forward to following his progress in Serbia.”

Tjay De Barr’s departure to OFK Beograd comes at a time when Gibraltar league football faces another challenge, as some clubs, led primarily by the league runners-up St Joseph’s, call for the phasing out of the home-grown player rule.

Lincoln Red Imps, among the clubs who have indicated they will be standing against any changes to the home-grown player rules, will continue their development of home-grown players, who have played a crucial role in their current success in European football. The transfer of Tjay De Barr is another highlight of having seen a player develop through their ranks and now head abroad.

De Barr is among the players presently with the Gibraltar national team that play Cayman Islands this Saturday.