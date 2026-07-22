U18 women fall to Armenia in Kosovo

The Gibraltar U18 women's national team had a tough start to their FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket Division C campaign in Kosovo as they faced a very strong Armenia side.

Gibraltar found themselves behind after the opening quarter, with Armenia taking it 25-11. The second quarter proved just as difficult, with Armenia again edging it on points, 18-14, having already opened up a significant 18-point lead by half-time.

Reduced to just two points in the third quarter, Gibraltar's challenge fell away as Armenia cruised to a convincing victory, eventually recording an 83-36 win.