Over a thousand register for summer sports programme

The Summer Sports and Leisure programme will see the family fun session this evening, Wednesday.

The programme which has already been described as having "got off to a fantastic start, with over 1,000 young people already registered and enjoying the Sports Train Programme," continues with enough activities scheduled for the summer to keep youngsters and parents busy.

The programme remains open to new applicants with officials this week reminding the public that "there's still time to get involved. To register, simply complete a parental consent form on their first visit to the Sports Train Programme."

GSLA have provided a details of the activities which can still be enjoyed as the programme is due to enter into its second month.

GSLA Sports Train

Different sports are available Monday to Friday, along with fun games, competitions and team-building activities.

Ages 5–6 years and 7–8 years

Age-appropriate sporting activities take place Monday to Friday at the Bayside Sports Complex (BSC).

Drop-off is between 9:00am and 9:30am at the MUGA, with collection between 12:15pm and 12:30pm.

Ages 9–10 years and 11 years and over

Activities take place:

Mondays and Fridays: Bayside Sports Complex (BSC)

Tuesdays: Europa Beach Volleyball Courts, followed by a swim at the Europa Pool or Sandy Bay Beach

Wednesdays: Europa Sports Complex (ESC)

Thursdays: Lathbury Sports Complex (LSC)

See the online brochure for full details of activities and venues:

www.gsla.gi

Sports Leadership Training Awards

Develop confidence and leadership skills through sport.

GSLA Community Sports Leadership Award (Level 2)

For ages 16 years and over

Participants will learn how to plan, lead and evaluate sporting sessions, gain knowledge about leagues and competitions, and receive practical experience in leading a variety of games for children.

(This award is the minimum qualification required to apply for Sports Leader positions working on the GSLA Summer Sports Programme.)

Dates:

Monday 27th July to Friday 31st July

Monday 3rd August to Wednesday 5th August

GSLA Junior Sports Leadership Award (Level 1)

For 14- to 15-year-olds

Dates:

Monday 3rd August to Friday 7th August

Monday 17th August to Wednesday 19th August

To apply for either course, email:

sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi

Other Activities

Other activities on offer as part of this year's Summer Sports & Leisure Programme over the coming weeks include:

Basketball: Monday 27th July – Friday 31st July at BSC.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout July.

Canoeing Summer Camps:

Camp 1: 20th–24th July

Camp 2: 27th–31st July at BSC.

Cricket Coaching: Every Friday from 24th July to 21st August at ESC.

Esports Summer Camps: Including introductory days at ESC.

Pedal Ready: Monday 27th July.

Squash Coaching: Every Tuesday and Thursday throughout July at ESC.

Sea Anglers Seminars and Junior Competition:

Covering fish categories, regulations, surfcasting, jigging, spinning, pier fishing and boat fishing on Tuesday 21st July, Tuesday 28th July and Tuesday 4th August, followed by the GFSA Junior Angling Competition on Sunday 9th August.

Table Tennis Summer Camp: Monday 20th July – Friday 24th July, plus every Wednesday evening as part of the Family Fun Night at BSC.

Tennis and Sailing Summer Schools: Throughout the summer.

Beach Volleyball Summer Camp: 20th–24th July at the Europa Beach Volleyball Courts.

Arts and Crafts: Throughout the summer.

Heritage Trust Summer Camp: 20th–24th July.

Full details of all Summer Sports & Leisure activities can be found on the GSLA website at:

www.gsla.gi

For further information about the GSLA Sports Train Programme, please email:

summersports@gsla.gi