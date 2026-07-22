Gibraltar U18 (Men) put in good contest against Armenia

Gibraltar's U18 basketball national team provided a confident and exciting start to their FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division C campaign as they went head-to-head with a strong Armenia side on Tuesday.

The Gibraltar youngsters played out two tightly contested opening quarters, finishing the first quarter ahead by a solitary point at 17-16.

With confident passing and good ball movement, Gibraltar matched their opponents and maintained their momentum but were unable to prevent Armenia from overturning the deficit. Armenia went into the break with a one-point advantage after winning the second quarter 18-16.

Armenia found enough points in the third quarter to pull away from Gibraltar, extending their lead by a further six points after taking the quarter 24-18.

Gibraltar fell further behind in the final quarter as their rivals added to their tally, with the match ending in an 82-62 defeat. Despite the result, Gibraltar showed they were there to compete.

Gibraltar next play against Kosovo this evening.