De Haro and Linares took badminton doubles
The Gibraltar badminton nationals held recently at the Europa Sports Complex saw doubles pairing of Ivan De Haro and James Linares beat The pairing of Avellano and Riedy with a 21-7, 21-17 scoresheet for the mom’s Double A finals. In the mixed doubles the combination of De’Ath and Linares was to see off the challenge...
