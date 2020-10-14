Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Deadline for Gibraltar International Art Exhibition entries looms

PIC: Johnny Bugeja Last year’s first prize ‘Corazone latiente’ by Jose Manuel Diaz Pino.

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2020

The deadline for entries in the 47th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition is next week, Gibraltar Cultural Services has reminded the public.

All entries must be submitted by Friday, October 23.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from November 5 to 14.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as at November 4.

A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable.
Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

The prizes are: 1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000, 2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury £2,000, 3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500, Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000 and Young Artist The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000 (16-24 yrs).

All winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and conditions are available from: The Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates, John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street, Mario Finlayson National Gallery in City Hall, the GEMA in Montagu Bastion or via email: info@culture.gi and online: www.culture.gi/forms

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23 from 3pm to 7pm.

