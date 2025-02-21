Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Debut day arrives for women

By Stephen Ignacio
21st February 2025

Gibraltar women’s football are just hours away from making their international debut in official competitive football. At 2pm at Nisporeni Central, Moldova, the 23 player squad of the Gibraltar women’s national team will step out onto the field.
A match which will see four Ukrainian referees and match officials officiating what will be Gibraltar’s first match in the Nations League, will mark another important historical moment for Gibraltar football. This the first time that a senior women’s team enters an official competitive tournament since Gibraltar joined UEFA over a decade ago.
As Shania Robba was to recall in her interview on the official Gibraltar FA podcast, Gibraltar women’s football walks out onto the field with a greater confidence than they had previously had. Preparing under the guidance of former Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman, the team had developed a new sense of belief which has transposed onto the field during their camps and international friendlies.
This week, greeted by the sub-zero cold of eastern Europe, the Gibraltar team arrived at Chisau where they prepared for their international debut.
For Gibraltar fans, the opportunity to watch the women’s Nations League matches will come through an agreement reached by GBC which will see all six of the group matches televised.
The 2pm kickoff, although unlikely to get the same numbers watching as an evening kickoff will nevertheless provide a small blessing with players facing a bitter cold climate which most if not all players are unaccustomed to.
Win or lose the Gibraltar women’s

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

