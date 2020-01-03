Declassified Cabinet documents record UK concern after Spanish helicopter crash in 1996
By Tommy Norton in London John Major’s cabinet discussed the diplomatic fall-out from a fatal helicopter crash during a drugs chase in the Strait of Gibraltar in April 1996, according to previously confidential minutes released to The National Archives in London. A Spanish Civil Guard helicopter was chasing a Gibraltar-registered speed boat suspected of drug...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here