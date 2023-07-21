Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

‘Deep policy issues’ at core of rejection of cross-party treaty team, CM says

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2023

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has stood firm that ‘deep policy issues’ would make forming a cross-party negotiating team for treaty talks impossible for the GSLP/Liberals, despite criticism from the GSD. Mr Picardo said his decision was due to the GSD’s “fluid” position on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar's post-Brexit relations with the bloc, which he...

