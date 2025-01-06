“Deeply grateful to Rotary Club” says SOG

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has successfully raised an impressive £14,650 to support Special Olympics Gibraltar in sending athletes to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, in March next year. The funds were presented during a cheque presentation ceremony held last week at the Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, representatives from Special Olympics Gibraltar, and several athletes who are set to participate in the Winter Games. This heartwarming event underscored the community’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities as they prepare to compete on the world stage.

The fundraising efforts included a highly successful auction dinner that featured a raffle and other fundraising activities. A standout moment of the evening was the sale of a stunning print donated by acclaimed artist Christian Hook, which fetched £4,000. Gibraltar Arts and Crafts also held a coffee morning on their premises which raised £650 towards the Rotary Club’s appeal. The Rotary Club’s dedication and the generosity of the community have made a significant impact on ensuring the athletes have the opportunity to showcase their skills and determination in Turin.

Ron Wagemakers, the President of the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, said “We are immensely proud to support the Special Olympics Gibraltar athletes on their journey to the World Winter Games. Their commitment and passion inspire us all, and it has been a privilege to rally the community behind such an important cause.” Whilst Annie Risso from Special Olympics Gibraltar said “We are deeply grateful to the Rotary Club of Gibraltar and everyone who contributed to this incredible fundraising effort, allowing them to be our main sponsor for Turin 2025. These funds will go a long way in helping our athletes achieve their dreams of competing at an international level.”

