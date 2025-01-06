Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

“Deeply grateful to Rotary Club” says SOG

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2025

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has successfully raised an impressive £14,650 to support Special Olympics Gibraltar in sending athletes to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, in March next year. The funds were presented during a cheque presentation ceremony held last week at the Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex.
The ceremony was attended by members of the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, representatives from Special Olympics Gibraltar, and several athletes who are set to participate in the Winter Games. This heartwarming event underscored the community’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities as they prepare to compete on the world stage.
The fundraising efforts included a highly successful auction dinner that featured a raffle and other fundraising activities. A standout moment of the evening was the sale of a stunning print donated by acclaimed artist Christian Hook, which fetched £4,000. Gibraltar Arts and Crafts also held a coffee morning on their premises which raised £650 towards the Rotary Club’s appeal. The Rotary Club’s dedication and the generosity of the community have made a significant impact on ensuring the athletes have the opportunity to showcase their skills and determination in Turin.
Ron Wagemakers, the President of the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, said “We are immensely proud to support the Special Olympics Gibraltar athletes on their journey to the World Winter Games. Their commitment and passion inspire us all, and it has been a privilege to rally the community behind such an important cause.” Whilst Annie Risso from Special Olympics Gibraltar said “We are deeply grateful to the Rotary Club of Gibraltar and everyone who contributed to this incredible fundraising effort, allowing them to be our main sponsor for Turin 2025. These funds will go a long way in helping our athletes achieve their dreams of competing at an international level.”

(as published on the 23rd December 2024)

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Community turns out for daytime Three Kings’ Cavalcade

Sun 5th Jan, 2025

Local News

Six arrests following city centre fight

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

New start time for Three Kings’ Cavalcade due to forecast rain

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Club record broken on last catch of the year

6th January 2025

Sports
Garcia Leads the way

6th January 2025

Sports
Countdown to Glory: Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Poised to Ignite Gibraltar

6th January 2025

Sports
February 21: A Historic Day for Gibraltar Women’s Football

6th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025