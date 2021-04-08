Defendants ‘pre-planned’ Euro1.5m robbery, court told
Two men alleged to have been involved in a €1.5 million robbery were accused of “pre-planning” the whole operation, with the main witness in their trial yesterday describing the incident as a “Hollywood scene” while giving evidence in the Supreme Court. Avinash Rupani told the court he endured a “brutal beating” before being tied up,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here