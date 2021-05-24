Defending champion Alcaide knocked out this Sunday
The Dafaber World Pool Masters, being held at Europa Sports Complex saw defending champion David Alcaide knocked out this Sunday by Skyler Woodward in the last 16. Prior to this Joshua Filler advanced to the quarter finals after defending against a fight back from Chris Melling. There were also preliminary round wins for Niels Feijen,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here