Defending champions New Zealand power past Malaysia in NWYC2025

Defending champions New Zealand took on Malaysia, who had convincingly beaten Gibraltar but fallen to the Cook Islands on Monday.

The young Silver Ferns quickly showed why few doubted they would finish top of the group. Midway through the first quarter they were already eight goals clear at 12–4. It was a match Gibraltar watched closely, knowing New Zealand were their next opponents. Malaysia, who had shown similarities to Gibraltar and defeated them earlier, displayed a quiet demeanour on court that contrasted with the bruises left on some of the Gibraltar players — proof of their willingness to play a physical game.

Malaysia managed, on occasion, to break through New Zealand’s constantly moving defence with patient, elaborate passing and clever movement into space, earning their sixth point. It was something Gibraltar might have noted. But such moments were rare, with New Zealand racing away to a 20–7 lead by the end of the first quarter, displaying strength and efficiency across the court. Intercepts, quick transitions, and clinical finishing at the post gave them a secure margin that would only grow.

The match drew local attention and healthy streaming numbers, with around 1,000 viewers on YouTube in the first quarter, though Netball Pass remained the main platform. Malaysia were not afraid to challenge New Zealand with their passing and off-the-ball movement, but the Silver Ferns’ superior pace and ability to read the game produced intercepts that swiftly turned into scoring opportunities.

New Zealand reached a milestone when their 22nd goal of the match marked their 5,000th in Netball World Youth Cup competitions. Malaysia, meanwhile, delighted the crowd with their ninth goal, scored from the very edge of the circle. But New Zealand’s height advantage and physical presence ensured they kept control, moving 30–10 ahead with six minutes left in the second quarter. Within two minutes they added four more goals, simply by dominating space and brushing aside defenders.

By 35–10 with three minutes to play in the half, New Zealand slipped into cruise mode. They weren’t displaying the same early ruthlessness as Australia, but their strength across court was a clear warning: they were not just defending the title, they were determined to retain it. Malaysia battled bravely and reached halftime at 39–11, their effort up front still evident against one of the tournament’s toughest sides.

New Zealand showed no signs of easing off, powering to a 55–15 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. Their relentless pressure left Malaysia unable to move the ball past halfway, forcing turnovers and easy goals. The quarter ended 59–15.

The Silver Ferns closed out the match 80–20. Malaysia, despite the heavy defeat, celebrated their 20th goal as a small but meaningful achievement, smiling even as they faced New Zealand’s physical dominance.

With Gibraltar their next opponents, New Zealand looked certain to top the group. Their likely quarter-final opponents, still to be confirmed, appeared to be Malawi. Despite the disruption caused by Zambia’s withdrawal — which forced New Zealand to adjust their planned rotations — the champions demonstrated both depth and flexibility in their squad, rotating players with ease while never losing control of the match.