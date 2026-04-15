Solitary goal halts Gibraltar from upset against Croatia

One big change in the Gibraltar side surprised everyone, with youngster William Owen replacing Caitlin Robba in goal. The change caught many off guard but highlighted how head coach Stella Gotal was willing to make the adjustments she felt were necessary.

It was a strange day for the Croatian-born Gibraltar head coach, who was managing the team facing her own birth nation. But there was no question about her commitment to Gibraltar, as she trusted the ten players who had lined up for her in the previous two matches. Gibraltar were not walking out expecting to have much of a chance against Croatia, but they were ready to give them a game.

Croatia opted to make changes of their own after their defeat against Kosovo, with some experienced players replaced by younger newcomers as they looked to build experience. It was a signal of the visitors’ confidence in facing Gibraltar.

The young sixteen-year-old keeper was quick to get into the action and calm Gibraltar down, with two commanding catches settling the defence. Gibraltar immediately went forward, and a misunderstanding between the Croatian keeper and defender led to a corner. Although nothing came from it, it was a positive signal for the home side.

Four minutes in, Croatia’s initial confidence looked misplaced as Gibraltar forced another corner, the delivery palmed away by the keeper at the far post as the ball swirled towards goal. The strong breeze at Europa Point was being put to good use.

In the seventh minute, Croatia sent a great through ball, leaving the keeper one-on-one against Mikulica. The sixteen-year-old did well to get a touch and send the ball out for a corner. Croatia had another attempt blocked immediately after.

Gibraltar were fortunate in the 11th minute when Kumotivic was allowed through, with the defence thinking she was offside. Again, Owen did enough to put the player off, pressuring her into shooting wide.

A very vocal Stella Gotal could be heard shouting instructions from the touchline as Gibraltar frustrated Croatia during the first fifteen minutes, making it clear they would not be an easy opponent.

A chaotic mix-up in Croatia’s defence in the 26th minute allowed two opportunities for Gibraltar. The first was blocked, and then Victor chose to shoot instead of leaving it for the player behind her, sending her volley wide from a difficult position.

Croatia looked nervy as Joelle Gilbert rushed past her marker, her low cross blocked for a corner. Viagas’ swirling delivery again caused problems, leading to another corner, which was cleared at the far post by the keeper.

Croatia countered quickly but were stopped by a strong physical challenge.

With half an hour played, Gibraltar were gaining more and more confidence. Croatia piled on the pressure but were being well held by Gibraltar, who pressed effectively. Although not at full capacity, mainly due to the early evening kick-off, the crowd were firmly behind Gibraltar, cheering them on.

A dangerously positioned free kick in the 37th minute led to Croatia’s first goal. The ball bounced off the crossbar and appeared to come off the goal line, but the officials judged it to have crossed fully. Croatia took the lead, much to Gibraltar’s disappointment.

Gibraltar were not shaken by the goal and continued to push forward. Shania Robba took on players, followed shortly after by Chapman doing the same on the opposite flank.

Gibraltar had to defend in the final minutes of the first half but held on. It was a positive first half, with Gibraltar going into the break having conceded just once from a free kick while creating chances of their own.

The second half began in stop-start fashion, with Viagas receiving a yellow card early on for a shirt pull among a series of fouls.

Gibraltar held firm against the initial pressure, with Croatia at times looking uncomfortable in their passing and decision-making. Gibraltar’s pressure kept Croatia largely in the middle third as the match approached the hour mark.

As Croatia made changes, bringing on more experienced players, Gibraltar had concerns of their own, with the keeper requiring treatment.

Entering the final twenty minutes, Gibraltar maintained their momentum, although at times they lost possession too easily in challenges. Their confidence, while growing, still seemed some way from believing they could match their opponents as equals.

It was a positive display, considering they had only three World Cup qualifiers under their belt. Although they limited Croatia’s attacking threat, Gibraltar spent much of the second half defending.

Lawrence showed determination when she performed a forward roll to get back on her feet after a tumble and regain her position, drawing applause from the crowd.

The Gibraltar keeper, who had not been tested as much as expected, showed confidence with a commanding display when coming off her line, justifying Gotal’s decision to select her.

In the final ten minutes, Gibraltar continued to show resilience and determination. Winning a corner in the 81st minute, protests from the Croatia keeper earned her a yellow card.

Victor won the header at the back post, and Gilbert came close to getting a touch before the ball was parried by the keeper, who was then fouled.

Croatia immediately responded, but the Gibraltar keeper again did well to thwart the counter with a well-timed block.

Sensing the possibility of an upset if they could break and score their first World Cup qualifier goal, Gibraltar continued to press. Victor was substituted by Lima, adding fresh legs to a tiring frontline. With Croatia looking nervy in defence, this appeared to be a final opportunity for the home side to make their mark.

In the 89th minute, Gibraltar turned a corner clearance into a quick counter, again exposing some chaotic defending from Croatia. A last-ditch clearance was needed to remove the danger.

Two minutes into injury time, Gibraltar forced another corner. Croatia packed the goalmouth and cleared, but Gibraltar quickly regained possession before giving the ball away, allowing Croatia a chance to threaten a second.

Gibraltar held on but were unable to score their first World Cup qualifier goal.

However, a narrow defeat by a single goal against one of the top sides in League C of European women’s football should not be dismissed, highlighting Gibraltar’s intention to be competitive at this level and far from an easy team to beat.