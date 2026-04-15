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Wed 15th Apr, 2026

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Sports

More wins for Gibraltar this time with Masters on form

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2026

Gibraltar’s B teams lost to both Scotland and Wales on Monday as the day’s sessions came to a close.

Tuesday morning did not start well, with the Grand Masters, Masters, and Senior men’s teams all losing their matches against the likes of Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and Australia.

Although Gibraltar performed well against Australia A in the seniors, losing 15–10, they had to wait for the Masters A to take to the table to secure a win, with Gibraltar Masters A beating Australia Masters A by the narrowest of margins.

Gibraltar B2 and B1 went on to lose to Spain and Wales. However, Gibraltar B came within one frame of victory, narrowly losing 13–12 to Mexico B1.

In the Masters B category, Gibraltar beat Ireland B 12–3, adding another victory to the day’s tally. Gibraltar Masters A also added to the tally with a 15–10 victory over Spain Masters A.

The ladies, who had won their first two matches, suffered a narrow defeat, losing 13–12 to the much-fancied Wales Ladies A team.

Play continued on Wednesday, with tables full throughout the day and Europa Point buzzing with activity.

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