Defibrillator battery stolen at Eastern Beach

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has reported the theft of a defibrillator battery from the southern end of Eastern Beach.

The incident was discovered by Station Officer and Emergency Medical Technician Charlie Noguera during a routine inspection of the Public Access Defibrillator (PAD). Mr Noguera found that the device would not power on when removed from its casing and later confirmed that the battery had been stolen. The battery has since been replaced.

All PADs in Gibraltar are inspected monthly to check expiry dates, batteries and overall equipment condition.

Mr Noguera said: “The main concern is that while the defibrillator remains in its casing and appears ready for use, anyone needing it in an emergency would be unaware that it is not operational, which could lead to a critical delay and cost lives.”

“Should any member of the public notice anything wrong with the PADs, we would be most grateful if this can be reported to the GHA by calling 200 72266, extension 2399.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee described the incident as a serious matter.

“This is a senseless act of vandalism which is doubly damaging as human lives can be put at risk,” he said.

“We believe it is the first time that we have encountered such a dreadful action and we hope it is the last.”