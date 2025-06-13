Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Defibrillator battery stolen at Eastern Beach

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has reported the theft of a defibrillator battery from the southern end of Eastern Beach.

The incident was discovered by Station Officer and Emergency Medical Technician Charlie Noguera during a routine inspection of the Public Access Defibrillator (PAD). Mr Noguera found that the device would not power on when removed from its casing and later confirmed that the battery had been stolen. The battery has since been replaced.

All PADs in Gibraltar are inspected monthly to check expiry dates, batteries and overall equipment condition.

Mr Noguera said: “The main concern is that while the defibrillator remains in its casing and appears ready for use, anyone needing it in an emergency would be unaware that it is not operational, which could lead to a critical delay and cost lives.”

“Should any member of the public notice anything wrong with the PADs, we would be most grateful if this can be reported to the GHA by calling 200 72266, extension 2399.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee described the incident as a serious matter.

“This is a senseless act of vandalism which is doubly damaging as human lives can be put at risk,” he said.

“We believe it is the first time that we have encountered such a dreadful action and we hope it is the last.”

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Mixed reactions on Main Street as news of agreement breaks

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Lammy and Picardo insist Schengen immigration arrangements mirror 2020 agreement, despite concerns

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Agreement turns Brexit from ‘potential absolute chaos’ to Gib’s ‘greatest opportunity’, CM says

Thu 12th Jun, 2025

Brexit

High expectation as Foreign Secretary visits Gib ahead of Brussels treaty meeting, negotiations ongoing

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Additional parking available at Eastern Beach for summer season

13th June 2025

Local News
Scholarship application window for 2025/2026 academic year now open

13th June 2025

Brexit
Agreement turns Brexit from ‘potential absolute chaos’ to Gib’s ‘greatest opportunity’, CM says

12th June 2025

Brexit
EU deal vital to protect Gibraltar jobs and economy, Feetham tells gambling sector

12th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025