Defibrillators rolled out outside Govt schools

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are now being positioned outside government schools.

This programme, coordinated by the Department of Education in partnership with St John Ambulance and the Cardiac Association, is coming to fruition with 10 schools now having direct access to these life-saving devices.

The remaining schools, together with the University of Gibraltar and Bleak House, will also be included once additional units arrive.

The positioning of AEDs on the perimeter of educational settings ensures that not only pupils, staff and visitors have access, but also the general public outside school hours or term time.

This in turn complements the wider AED distribution plan of life-saving equipment in Gibraltar.

St John Ambulance has for a number of weeks been providing bespoke training to familiarise school staff with AED functions, together with procedures to follow in the event of a medical emergency.

Training is being rolled out on a ‘train-the-trainer’ basis to make schools self-sufficient in future.

All parties are keen that a coordinated messaging strategy be developed that does not cease at schools, but is expanded to the local community more generally in a sustained manner.

This will include a raised awareness of AED locations in Gibraltar and their distinct usage.

Collaborative work continues to this end.