Delirium Trilogy

This Thursday is World Book Day and Gibraltar Cultural Services has organised several initiatives in place of in person events including book reviews by local avid readers. The World Book Day offering forms part of GCS’s Youth Arts Jamboree. Book reviews will be published in the Chronicle daily until this Friday.

by Haylee Pincho

Delirium deftly conjures up a recognisably dystopian parallel to our current world which incorporates elements of science fiction and contains a thrilling love story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love. The novel is set in a dystopian, futuristic society in which they believe love (or Amor Deliria Nervosa as referred to in the book) is a deadly disease.

When everyone turns 18 they must undertake “the cure” which is a mandatory medical procedure which prevents them from feeling love, passion and desire. The story follows a 17 year old middle-class girl named Lena, who has always looked forward to living the safe, predictable life the government has planned out for her. Until she meets Alex, a mischievous, enigmatic boy from “The Wilds” (uncured land) who spins her world upside-down. She then begins to question her morals, beliefs and values. This book is definitely a thought-provoking read.

Delirium has you laughing one moment and crying the next. I especially enjoyed the first person perspective which enables the reader to embark on the journey with Lena and witness the surreal world in which she lives in and strangely, in some aspects, relate to her. Hana definitely deserves a mention. She is truly the best friend Lena could ever have; I loved her sense of humour, she is strong, brave and would essentially do anything for Lena.

This immensely addictive emotional rollercoaster that kept me glued from start to finish, will keep you on your toes all throughout and I would highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys books like: Divergent, The Maze Runner and The Hunger Games. I am currently midway through the final book and I have devoured them in a matter of weeks. Delirium is a fast-paced, light read which is gripping and exciting. I would certainly give this book 9 out of 10 stars.

The author, Lauren Oliver, is a New York Times Bestselling author who writes compelling books with powerful messages. In 2017 her bestselling book, “Before I Fall”, was made into a major motion picture which won the teen choice awards.

Haylee Pincho is 15 years old and at school, her favourite subjects are English Literature and History. In her free time she enjoys: reading; hiking; playing the drums and I am also a brown belt in ju-jitsu.