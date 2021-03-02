Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Delirium Trilogy

By Guest Contributor
2nd March 2021

This Thursday is World Book Day and Gibraltar Cultural Services has organised several initiatives in place of in person events including book reviews by local avid readers. The World Book Day offering forms part of GCS’s Youth Arts Jamboree. Book reviews will be published in the Chronicle daily until this Friday.

by Haylee Pincho
Delirium deftly conjures up a recognisably dystopian parallel to our current world which incorporates elements of science fiction and contains a thrilling love story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love. The novel is set in a dystopian, futuristic society in which they believe love (or Amor Deliria Nervosa as referred to in the book) is a deadly disease.

When everyone turns 18 they must undertake “the cure” which is a mandatory medical procedure which prevents them from feeling love, passion and desire. The story follows a 17 year old middle-class girl named Lena, who has always looked forward to living the safe, predictable life the government has planned out for her. Until she meets Alex, a mischievous, enigmatic boy from “The Wilds” (uncured land) who spins her world upside-down. She then begins to question her morals, beliefs and values. This book is definitely a thought-provoking read.

Delirium has you laughing one moment and crying the next. I especially enjoyed the first person perspective which enables the reader to embark on the journey with Lena and witness the surreal world in which she lives in and strangely, in some aspects, relate to her. Hana definitely deserves a mention. She is truly the best friend Lena could ever have; I loved her sense of humour, she is strong, brave and would essentially do anything for Lena.

This immensely addictive emotional rollercoaster that kept me glued from start to finish, will keep you on your toes all throughout and I would highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys books like: Divergent, The Maze Runner and The Hunger Games. I am currently midway through the final book and I have devoured them in a matter of weeks. Delirium is a fast-paced, light read which is gripping and exciting. I would certainly give this book 9 out of 10 stars.

The author, Lauren Oliver, is a New York Times Bestselling author who writes compelling books with powerful messages. In 2017 her bestselling book, “Before I Fall”, was made into a major motion picture which won the teen choice awards.

Haylee Pincho is 15 years old and at school, her favourite subjects are English Literature and History. In her free time she enjoys: reading; hiking; playing the drums and I am also a brown belt in ju-jitsu.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Weekly UK Covid-19 deaths fall to lowest level since start of 2021, says ONS

2nd March 2021

Features
Third of young people show signs of phone addiction regardless of screen time

2nd March 2021

Features
Caitlin Moran: My favourite books to give to your mum on Mother’s Day

2nd March 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

2nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021