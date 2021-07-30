Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Deliveroo draws up plans to quit Spain

By Press Association
30th July 2021

By Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Deliveroo plans to quit operating in Spain just four months after the government there announced that workers in the gig economy must be considered employees.

Bosses at the delivery app company said that to continue operating in the country would require a “disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns that could impact the economic viability of the market for the company”.

Deliveroo, which currently operates in 12 countries globally, said the move will not have a material impact on the business, with Spain accounting for less than 2% of its gross transaction value in the first half of the year.

The company said the plan to end operations in Spain means it can focus resources and investment in other markets.

It is understood that negotiations with trade unions in the country will start in September, with a view to ending operations in October.

Spain’s left-leaning government announced plans in March for a new law which would mean all platform workers are presumed “employees” and entitled to certain rights, unless a company can prove otherwise.

The new rules come into effect from August 12 but the other big food delivery platforms, Uber Eats and Glovo, have yet to introduce employee status, leading to denouncements from unions.

Uber Eats is now outsourcing its rider services to third parties, which the Spanish government said it will crack down on.

Deliveroo is expected to keep its riders as self-employed while it starts the process of pulling out of the country.

It added: “The company will make sure that appropriate compensation and goodwill packages, compliant with all local regulations and laws, will be available for riders and employees.”

Hadi Moussa, chief business officer for international at Deliveroo, said: “The decision to propose ending our operations in Spain is not one we have taken lightly.”

Deliveroo highlighted the proposed new laws in its prospectus ahead of its stock market listing earlier this year.

Shares tanked on listing, with some institutional investors raising fears over workers’ rights in the gig economy, while others expressed concern about Deliveroo’s prospects for becoming profitable.

In the UK, Deliveroo’s biggest market, the company has faced a series of strikes and challenges from rider unions, which have said that gig economy workers should no longer be classed as “self-employed”.

But courts in the UK have sided with Deliveroo and the Government has not commented on any plans to change the status of gig economy workers.

In it prospectus published in March, Deliveroo said law changes on employment status “could require us to fundamentally change our business model in the relevant jurisdiction and could make it more difficult to protect our intellectual property and confidential information.

“This could require us to incur significant additional expenses for paying riders (which could include the cost of additional benefits and social security contributions or significant additional expenses for paying riders), or potentially result in us even exiting that market.

“The reclassification of riders could also increase the rate of employment-related claims being brought against the group in the future.

“If we were required to make changes to the basis on which we engage riders across a number of our markets, or in our key markets, this could affect our ability to continue operating in those markets or require material changes to our model.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In two-pronged insults, Vox talks of ‘suffocating’ Gibraltar and attacks La Linea’s ‘Puigdemont of the south’

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Police arrest rowdy passenger on Bristol flight

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK Highway Code changes ‘will put pedestrians at top of road user hierarchy’

30th July 2021

UK/Spain News
Shapps: Good idea for workers to be fully vaccinated before return to office

30th July 2021

UK/Spain News
In two-pronged insults, Vox talks of ‘suffocating’ Gibraltar and attacks La Linea’s ‘Puigdemont of the south’

29th July 2021

UK/Spain News
National Holocaust memorial can be built next to Westminster, minister rules

29th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021