Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Deloitte claim beach volleyball Corporate League title

By Stephen Ignacio
5th August 2021

The corporate beach volleyball league final was held yesterday with Deloitte taking the honours in the first edition of the competition.
AMS was to take second place with William Hill taking bronze.
GDP, who provided stern competition missed out on the medals finishing fourth

And the results are:
1. Deloitte
2. AMS
3. William Hill
4. GDP

The beach volleyball corporate league was the first of its kind as the Gibraltar Volleyball Association continue developing the sport following the installation of its new facilities in 2019.
Next up the facilities will see the IDT Finance Beach Volleyball tournament scheduled for August 21st. The two day event will provide an opportunity for advanced, intermediate and beginners to play in separate tournaments for both men and women’s teams.

Image courtesy Gibraltar Volleyball Association

Most Read

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Former Bayside student in major £2.2m long Covid research project

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

US Center for Disease Control urges Americans to avoid travel to Gib

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gib deal possible despite ‘seemingly irreconcilable positions’, MEP says

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Football Academy launched removing clubs hold on under 5 players

5th August 2021

Sports
Stallions FC claim second division Futsal title

5th August 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps face Slovan Bratislava

5th August 2021

Sports
Tjay De Barr makes a move to League One

5th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021