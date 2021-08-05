Deloitte claim beach volleyball Corporate League title

The corporate beach volleyball league final was held yesterday with Deloitte taking the honours in the first edition of the competition.

AMS was to take second place with William Hill taking bronze.

GDP, who provided stern competition missed out on the medals finishing fourth

And the results are:

1. Deloitte

2. AMS

3. William Hill

4. GDP

The beach volleyball corporate league was the first of its kind as the Gibraltar Volleyball Association continue developing the sport following the installation of its new facilities in 2019.

Next up the facilities will see the IDT Finance Beach Volleyball tournament scheduled for August 21st. The two day event will provide an opportunity for advanced, intermediate and beginners to play in separate tournaments for both men and women’s teams.

Image courtesy Gibraltar Volleyball Association