Demolition plans filed for port’s Extension Jetty 

A demolition application has been filed with the Town Planner for preparatory works that will enable the creation of the Gibraltar Government’s Westview Park Reclamation Project.

Permission is being sought for the full demolition of Extension Jetty No. 3, an ageing fuel berth located north of the planned reclamation zone.

“These works will be executed in eight well-defined phases, covering mobilisation, in-situ demolition of piles and caissons, debris recovery, and final recycling,” said a demolition statement prepared on behalf of the Government and filed with the application.

“The contractor will apply specialized techniques such as the chisel method and underwater magnet recovery, ensuring thorough removal of all structures and debris while safeguarding the marine environment.”

The dismantling of the 244-metre-long structure forms part of early enabling works for social housing on newly reclaimed land.

The jetty, said to be in poor condition, was used as a berth for smaller fuel-delivery vessels, bunker barges, and yacht refuelling operations.

Its reinforced concrete deck, supported by Larssen BP3 box piles and cylindrical caissons, still contains redundant fuel pipelines and legacy fittings that will be removed as part of the works.

The works include removal of all structures and debris to the level of the existing seabed.

Re-use and disposal of broken concrete debris as core material for the rockworks in the new reclamation is also envisaged, as is disposal of steel scrap, wood, and other debris, and removal and disposal of the de-gassed installations and associated services.

The decommissioning, purging and de-gassing of the fuel installations in the jetty will be carried out by a third-party prior to the site being vacated and providing to Government certification/ evidence of this being undertaken.

The statement noted that the Marine Contractor will liaise with the Port Authority and maintain continuous channels of communication open during operations.

All the activities will be according to legislation and required permits. It will also liaise with the airfield authorities such as Air Traffic Control and RAF Gibraltar.

According to the contractor’s method statement, demolition will proceed in seven sequences beginning with the mobilisation of a large marine spread that will carry out the operation entirely from the water.

“By breaking down the project into distinct stages, the plan allows for transparent and systematic execution, an essential requirement when managing the project,” said the statement.

The seven steps are site set-up and mobilisation of marine spread; jetty furniture operations; in-situ demolition operations; removal of debris; re-purposed concrete disposal; demobilisation and discharge of materials; and survey report, disposal certification and handover.

Heavy machinery will not be positioned on the jetty itself, with only limited auxiliary equipment being deployed.

Initial works include the removal of bollards, swinging fenders, pipelines, and remaining jetty furniture before controlled demolition of the concrete superstructure begins.

The contractor will deploy a 17-tonne steel chisel, hoisted and released by a crawler crane, to systematically fracture the deck and caisson elements.

Steel segments and smaller debris will then be recovered using a grab and underwater magnet.

“To recover debris scattered around the jetty site we will use the underwater magnet and grab methodology,” the statement added.

“We anticipate that the grab will be sufficient to extract the steel sheets from the seabed.”

“Following a multibeam survey conducted over project location. Underwater surveys will preferably be driverless operations.”

Concrete rubble will be reused as core material in the new reclamation’s rockworks, while steel scrap and timber will be transported to recycling facilities once the work barge reaches capacity.

“Upon completion of the jetty demolition, a post-survey of the seabed will be carried out to confirm no debris from the works are present,” the statement said.

“For all debris materials to be disposed, a disposal certificate will be provided.”