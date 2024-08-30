Denmark and Royal Marines next up for Gibraltar Rugby this September

Gibraltar Rugby will be heading to Denmark next week where they will play a friendly international on September 7 against Demark.

The pre-season friendly has been described as “a great opportunity for some of our younger Academy players to step into Senior Rugby, joining our senior players in a training camp followed by a National game. Gibraltar will host Denmark for the second leg at Europa in April 2025.”

Gibraltar’s match against Denmark will kick-off at 3pm in Hundested, Denmark.

Next up on the rugby calendar will be the annual head to head against the Royal Marines,

This will be a double celebration as the matches will coincide with Royal Marines and Royal Marines Association in the 10th anniversary of the fixture. This also coincides with the Royal Marines Corps celebrating their 360th anniversary on the Rock.

The matches will take place on Saturday 28th opening the new season for Gibraltar Rugby.

