Departures from Europa include Jack Sergeant
Europa Fc have announced a number of departures from their squad ahead of their preparation for the Champions League. Among the most notable is Jack Sargeant, the Gibraltar international, who leaves amidst speculation he will be joining Lincoln Red Imps. Also departing from Europa are Velsaco, Juan Malbrador and Diego Portilla.
