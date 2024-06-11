Departures from Lincoln heading to rivals

As all eyes were on the Gibraltar international friendly matches against Scotland and Wales, the Gibraltar domestic league club community were treated to some surprises as Lincoln Red Imps announced the departure of four of their players.

Dayle Coleing, Liam Walker, Marco Rosa and Juanfri were announced as departing the club. Although no reasons were provided by the club it is understood that agreement over extensions of their contracts had not been reached.

Dayle Coleing is expected to be signed by Bruno Magpies joining Christian Lopez, while Jaylan Hankins is expected to depart from the Magpies.

Liam Walker and Juanfri were soon after Lincoln’s announcement revealed to have signed up for St Joseph. The latter building a squad in preparation for its Conference League campaign and as their new owners, former Burnley directors, Mike Garlick, bids to build a league champion winning side.

The departure of four of Lincoln Red Imps players was last week followed by reports that other top names of the club had been linked to rival clubs as the summer transfer movements start in earnest.

Lincoln for its part sees the return of Kike to its ranks following the ocmpletion of his loan spell.

Graeme Torilla and Julian Valarino are also back on ready to play following an extended injury period that kept them out for most of last season.

Bruno Magpies, who were on the heels of both Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph last season last week started their preparations for the Conference League campaign. Among one of the key figures joining the club on a temporary basis is Desi Curry who has agreed to assist the owners of the club during the coming weeks. His presence already making key changes to the club structure which has seen new faced added to the technical team and players signed.