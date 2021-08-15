Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Desoisa claims Under 18 Andalusian Golf Championhip title

By Stephen Ignacio
15th August 2021

Gibraltarian youth golfer Sebastian Desoisa completed another successful season becoming the Andalusian Under 18 Champion this week.
The Andalusian Under 18 Championship, a three day event which provides golfers with world ranking points took place at Valle Guadiana Links course.
Sebastian Desoisa, who competes as part of Alcaidesa Links completed his third and final round in 70 with a total score of 212 (-4) after the three rounds. He was to finish two strokes ahead of his closest rival Antonio Perez (Club de golf Bellavista).

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar basketball faced fourth defeat from four in FIBA tournament

15th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball in heavy defeat against Ireland after disastrous start to match

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball faces Ireland believing positives can be obtained from earlier defeats

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar cricket announces its first squad since 2019

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021