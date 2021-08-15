Desoisa claims Under 18 Andalusian Golf Championhip title

Gibraltarian youth golfer Sebastian Desoisa completed another successful season becoming the Andalusian Under 18 Champion this week.

The Andalusian Under 18 Championship, a three day event which provides golfers with world ranking points took place at Valle Guadiana Links course.

Sebastian Desoisa, who competes as part of Alcaidesa Links completed his third and final round in 70 with a total score of 212 (-4) after the three rounds. He was to finish two strokes ahead of his closest rival Antonio Perez (Club de golf Bellavista).