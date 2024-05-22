Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Desoisa makes it into England team for Germany

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2024

Gibraltar golfer Seb Desoisa presently registered under Alcadeisa GC, Spain is among one of eleven players named by England Golf who will play in the Boys & Girls German International Amateur Championship at Golf Club Hardenberg from Thursday 30 May-Saturday 1 June.
The seventeen year old Gibraltar golfer has featured in the European Cup of Nations in Sotogrande, Spain, enjoyed 13 top-five finishes since the start of 2023, including wins at the Spanish U18 Championship, Almeria City Championship, UPGM Tour Hato Verde and two victories on the TORO TOUR Costa del Sol Winter Series.
The eleven players have been named by England Golf as Sadie Adams (Royal Birkdale), Isla McDonald-O’Brien (Shrewsbury), Chloe Tarbard (Royal Norwich), Amelia Wan (Sherwood Forest) and Ellie Lichtenhein (Buckinghamshire) will all play in the girls’ event, while Ben Bolton (Enville), Seb Desoisa (Alcadeisa, Spain), Daniel Hayes (Bramhall), Monty Holcombe (Walton Heath), Oliver Toyer (St Neots) and Charlie Rusbridge (Colne Valley) will represent England in the boys’ event.
The tournament format is 54 holes of stroke play over three days and Women’s Performance Manager Becca Hembrough said: “We’re very much looking forward to our youngsters testing themselves against the best amateurs in Europe at one of the premier individual championships they will play in during the year.”

