Despite fewer flights, Gib airport continues its vital work
Covid-19 has changed how all airports operate, and locally this has been no different with staff moving swiftly to adhere to new measures to ensure the airfield is fully operational. Terence Lopez, Air Terminal Director at the Gibraltar International Airport, said the reduction in services to two commercial flights a week was to be expected...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here