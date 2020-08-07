Developing skills in summer slam
The fourth week of the Cricket Summer Slam came to an end with officials reporting more positives. “One thing which has been noticed amongst all the coaches is seeing how all our kids taking part have developed their skills and knowledge of Cricket as the weeks go on, which is amazing to see,” wrote Gibraltar...
