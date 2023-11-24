Diary excerpts from a Ukrainian refugee retold
Life changed overnight for Yeva Skalietska, a 12-year-old refugee who fled the war in Ukraine after Russians invaded her hometown of Kharkhiv on February 24, 2022. Yeva began her talk at the Gibraltar International Literary Festival by asking the audience to return to when they were 12, to imagine a peaceful existence, their day-to-day lives,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here