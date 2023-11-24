Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Nov, 2023

Features

Diary excerpts from a Ukrainian refugee retold

By Priya Gulraj
24th November 2023

Life changed overnight for Yeva Skalietska, a 12-year-old refugee who fled the war in Ukraine after Russians invaded her hometown of Kharkhiv on February 24, 2022. Yeva began her talk at the Gibraltar International Literary Festival by asking the audience to return to when they were 12, to imagine a peaceful existence, their day-to-day lives,...

