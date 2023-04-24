Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Digital Skills Academy asks key question: Is Gib ready for AI?

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
24th April 2023

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will affect the education system and jobs, Stewart Harrison, Founding Trustee of the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy, has said, as he underscored the need for regulation and policies as the technology progresses. AI has come to the forefront in recent months with the introduction of the latest version of Chat GPT and...

