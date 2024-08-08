Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Dinamo Minsk Overcome Lincoln Red Imps in Hard-Fought Europa League Third Round First Leg

By Stephen Ignacio
9th August 2024

Dinamo Minsk secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third-round qualifier, held at a neutral venue in Hungary due to sanctions imposed on Belarusian clubs. The match, which took place at the Municipal Stadium Mezőkövesd, was marked by a gritty and physical contest, with both teams fighting hard to gain the upper hand.

Despite the difficult circumstances of playing away from home, Dinamo Minsk started the match strongly, dominating possession and applying early pressure on the Gibraltar league champions. However, it wasn’t until the 36th minute that they finally broke through the Lincoln defense. A corner delivered by Pavel Sedko found Aleksei Gavrilovich, who rose above the defense to head the ball into the net, giving the Belarusian side a 1-0 lead.

Lincoln Red Imps, known for their disciplined defense, struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the match, with their most dangerous moments coming from set pieces. De Barr and Toni both had opportunities to equalize in the first half but failed to find the target. The Red Imps’ frustration began to show as they committed numerous fouls, leading to several yellow cards, including cautions for Ibrahim Ayew and Graeme Torrilla.

The second half saw Lincoln Red Imps pushing for an equalizer, but Dinamo Minsk’s defense remained resolute. The Belarusian side’s physical approach to the game resulted in multiple free kicks for the Red Imps, but the Gibraltar side couldn’t capitalize on these opportunities.

As the match progressed, Dinamo Minsk sought to extend their lead. In the 86th minute, midfielder Pedro Igor came agonizingly close to doubling their advantage, striking the woodwork from a corner. However, just a minute later, Igor made amends by converting from close range after a scramble in the box, making it 2-0 and providing Dinamo with a crucial cushion ahead of the second leg.

The closing minutes of the match were frenetic, with Lincoln Red Imps pushing forward in search of a goal to take back to Gibraltar. Their best chance came deep into stoppage time when Nano took a direct free-kick after a foul by Dinamo’s Amian, but the effort was well saved by Lapoukhov. Dinamo Minsk then launched a counter-attack, which saw Khvaschinski’s effort saved by Lincoln goalkeeper Santana, ensuring the match ended 2-0.

This result puts Dinamo Minsk in a strong position as they prepare for the return leg in a week’s time. The Belarusian side will be looking to build on this performance and secure their place in the next round of the Europa League qualifiers. Meanwhile, Lincoln Red Imps face an uphill battle to overturn the deficit, but they will hope the home advantage in Gibraltar can inspire a comeback.

Most Read

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Works set for East Side Reclamation

Mon 5th Aug, 2024

Local News

Marine biologist warns of increased algae due to east side marina

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Local News

Spanish Association of International Footballers comes out in support of Morata and Rodri

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spanish Association of International Footballers comes out in support of Morata and Rodri

8th August 2024

Local News
UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

7th August 2024

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps bid farewell to Champions League but look ahead to bonus summer

31st July 2024

Sports
Qarabag dominate Lincoln Red Imps to advance in european competitions

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024