Diputacion says Gib treaty would benefit Cadiz tourism

The vice president of the Diputacion de Cadiz has stressed the importance of securing a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar for tourism in Spain’s southernmost province.

Jose Maria Roman, who is also responsible for tourism at the provincial government body, was speaking during the World Travel Market in London and highlighted the need to boost air links with the region.

According to Spanish media, he underscored the need for a mobility agreement with Gibraltar to Spain’s ambassador to the UK, Jose Pascual Moreno.

This agreement “would be good” for citizens in general but would have “very important added value for the tourism offering in the province of Cadiz”.

He was speaking as Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were engaged in talks in London ahead of a further round of UK/EU negotiations scheduled to take place in Brussels later this week.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia flew to London from Gibraltar on Sunday.