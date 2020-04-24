Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

The Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, said last night that the most dangerous period for Gibraltar in the Covid-19 crisis was still to come, confessing to a “lump in my throat” over his concern about its potential impact on this community.

In a series of candid late-night tweets in which he also expanded on key changes in the GHA’s approach to combating the virus, Dr Bhatti was unequivocal in his message.

Have to level with Gibraltarians. Love you all. But. We have been lucky so far to get away so lightly with COVID-19. The most dangerous times are ahead. Like an addict trying to lose the habit. Slow and rocky road ahead. Lump in my throat. Worried. — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020

Just hours earlier, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had signalled changes in the GHA strategy during the 4pm press conference, for example on issues such as screening and use of masks.

At around 11pm last night, Dr Bhatti added to that information in a highly-unusual string of tweets in which he spoke about temperature screening at the border, the use of masks, plans for contact tracing and the use of technology to assist with that.

He said the GHA had a coherent plan to "seek and destroy" the Covid-19 virus, including screening frontline workers, tracing contacts and secluding the infected.

He expanded too on the issue of screening at entry points, which the Chief Minister had said was under consideration.

We are introducing fever scanning at borders and entry points, because we know that our next case will likely come from outside. We will also scan at the GHA. Visitors will be required to wear a mask, which GHA will provide. Surgical mask is fine. Single use, not all day — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020

He added that frontline workers would be screened by their employers and reminded people of the key symptoms of Covid-19 and to self-isolate and contact 111 if they suffered any of them.

Dr Bhatti reflected too on the forthcoming decision, likely to be taken next Monday, to allow the over 70s out for a short period of exercise every day, adding that as lockdown dragged out, this became more important.

We have avoided major fatalities because we protected the most vulnerable: the elderly mainly. They need to exercise. Not catch the virus. No hugs, no crowds. Protect them. Give them space and time. Old legs take longer to get going. — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020



And he said the government would step up contact tracing of infected people in the community in order to contain the spread of the virus, including through the use of a new app that will soon become available.

We are forming a troop of contact tracers. They will ring if you have been in contact with someone and ask for your symptoms. You may have none. Don't worry. That is commonest. You need do nothing except be alert. Ring 111 if you do develop symptoms, otherwise be normal. — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020

We are soon to launch an app on your smartphone which will help us accurately contact trace. When we launch it, download it. NHS is helping us develop this. Coming soon — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020



Dr Bhatti also shared advice on the use of masks, signalling a slight shift in the position until now.

As we learn more about this virus, SARS-CoV-2, we are advising that wearing masks in enclosed spaces (only), esp where social spacing cannot be maintained, is good. You are stopping your germs harming someone else.. But don't touch the mask itself. It collects germs. — Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique) April 23, 2020

The advice on the use of gloves, however, remained the same.