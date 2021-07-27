Director of Public Health to leave role this week
The Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, will be departing from his role this Friday after his work contract has not been renewed. Dr Bhatti has led Gibraltar through the pandemic as Director of Public Health, but despite his last day of work being this week he will stay in Gibraltar for some months....
