Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
27th July 2021

The Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, will be departing from his role this Friday after his work contract has not been renewed. Dr Bhatti has led Gibraltar through the pandemic as Director of Public Health, but despite his last day of work being this week he will stay in Gibraltar for some months....

