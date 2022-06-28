Director of Public Health warns Covid-19 pandemic is not over and Rock could face ‘difficult winter’
Gibraltar could be facing “a difficult winter”, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said on Monday, as she warned the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over. For the past two years, the world has grappled with Covid-19 but as restrictions ease around the globe following widespread vaccination campaigns, the virus continues to spread...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here