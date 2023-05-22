Disability Information Card still available to the public

The Ministry of Equality has reminded the public the Disability Information Card continues to be available, upon application to the Ministry, to people with disabilities.

In October 2019, the Ministry of Equality launched the Disability Information Card, with its purpose to provide an alternative means for people with learning disabilities and/or invisible disabilities to be able to communicate their disability in a discrete manner to other people, including first responders and other officials and avoid any potential misunderstandings.

“Essentially, this card is a useful communication tool and will be of particular importance in instances of an emergency or one in which the person may feel threatened or unsafe,” the Ministry said.

“The use of this card may also possibly boost the confidence of people with disabilities, so as to participate more in social and cultural activities.”

“The Disability Information Card may also provide some peace of mind for parents/guardians and inform service providers of specific requirements of the cardholder.”

The card additionally provides the contact details of two individuals who may be contacted at any time in case of an emergency, or to assist the applicant in communicating and/or in resolving a situation.

“I am extremely pleased with this initiative, which has been a first of its kind in Gibraltar and it has proved very successful with those who have received it so far,” the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“It has been very popular and I would notlike anyone who is eligible notto have a Disability Information Card.”

“This Card has proved to be very beneficial to people who have been using them. In certain situations, it has certainly been a lot easier for many users to just show the card instead of having to produce medical letters or certificates to prove their disabilities.”

“Although I have said it before, I am very grateful to everyone who contributed behind the scenes, for making this initiative a reality as it is so important for those who need it.”

The Ministry of Equality has produced a guidance booklet for anyone considering applying for the Card.

This booklet, as well as the application form, may be requested by e-mail equality@gibraltar.gov.gi or it can be downloaded from https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/departmentequality.

Alternatively, it can also be collected in person from the Ministry of Equality’s Office at Suite 955, Europort.

Applications need to be supported with a passport style photo, as well as a copy of a valid Gibraltar Identity Card or GHA Card.

Applicants will not be charged for the issue of the Disability Information Card.