Disability Pride Month marked with flag displays across Gibraltar

The Disability Pride Flag was displayed last week at the Frontier, the Mayor’s Parlour and outside St Bernard’s Hospital to mark the end of Disability Pride Month.

Disability Pride Month is commemorated every July to honour the history, achievements and experiences of persons with disabilities. It aims to promote inclusion and challenge negative stereotypes, while encouraging the disabled community to embrace their identities.

The month is observed in July to coincide with the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was introduced in 1990.

The Disability Pride Flag features coloured stripes, each representing different areas of disability: red for physical impairments and conditions, gold for neurodiversity, white for non-visible and undiagnosed conditions, blue for emotional and psychiatric conditions, and green for hearing, vision and other sensory impairments. The charcoal background symbolises those who have experienced ableism.

Ableism is defined as discrimination based on the belief that typical abilities are superior to those of persons with disabilities.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office in the Ministry of Equality continues to offer support for persons with disabilities and their families. They can be contacted by email at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi, via WhatsApp on 56003195, or by phone on 200 42196. They are also active on Facebook under the name SNDO.