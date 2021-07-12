Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Disability Society announces plans for a week of events leading to International Day of Persons with Disabilities

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2021

The Gibraltar Disability Society announced plans a week-long celebration of the strengths of disabled people in the run-up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities later this year.
The plan follows a meeting with the Mayor, Christian Santos, to discuss ways to mark the day.
“A fruitful discussion culminated in the agreement to dedicate a whole week to celebrating the strengths of persons with disabilities starting Monday 29th November and ending on Friday 3rd December which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” the society said.
The Disability Society has purchased art equipment for the service users of St Bernadette’s.
Their paintings will be shown in an art exhibition which will hopefully be opened at beginning of the week and will run until the Friday.
Benji Borastero, a local young man who is a wheelchair user, is working with the Disability Society to try to organise a wheelchair event which brings together other local wheelchair users.
Further events will be announced as and when they are confirmed.
“Should anyone wish to put forward suggestions for other events please contact us via the Gibraltar Disability Society Facebook page or at disabilitysociety@hotmail.co.uk,” the society added.
“The Disability Society would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mayor for including them in his ‘We Are One’ campaign and look forward to working closely with him.”

