Sat 27th Feb, 2021

Disciplinary board, not appeal, is key in Cassaglia case, Supreme Court told

By Brian Reyes
26th February 2021

The factual conclusions of an employment tribunal that found that Dr Daniel Cassaglia, the former Medical Director of the GHA, bullied a hospital pathologist were not binding on an ongoing disciplinary process and had no direct legal impact on him, the Supreme Court was told on Friday. Dr Cassaglia is asking the Supreme Court to...

