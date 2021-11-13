Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Dismal refereeing doesn’t give Gibraltar even half a chance

By Stephen Ignacio
13th November 2021

A ten man Gibraltar were resilient against a Turkish side who needed the three points and goal difference, but even Gibraltar resilience did not stop six goals going past them. Gibraltar faced probably one of the most hostile environments it has played at with part of the crowds whistling as the national anthem played. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef in MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finals tonight

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt reports 'dramatic' jump in Covid-19 cases, which rise by 72

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Second round of treaty talks concludes in London

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nothing to lose for Gibraltar as they face Turkey

13th November 2021

Sports
A weekend of exciting rugby clashes which could light sparks for next weekends cup

13th November 2021

Sports
Women’s football gets to share allocations for national squads

13th November 2021

Sports
Wales U21 put seven past Gibraltar U21 although squad impacted by Covid-19 cases

12th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021