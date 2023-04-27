‘Dismay and disappointment’ over GFA’s decision not to compete in UEFA Women’s Nations League’
The Gibraltar FA is facing disappointment and criticism following its decision not to compete in the UEFA Women’s Nations League this year. Some players have expressed dismay at what they believed was a sudden change of mind after months preparing to play in the competition. The decision, which was explained to players after discussions with...
