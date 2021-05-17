Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Gibraltar this weekend

By Chronicle Staff
17th May 2021

The sixth Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Gibraltar will be held this Sunday with fun prizes include ‘Best Facial Hair’ up for grabs.

Sunday, May 23 will see the return of polished chrome, rumbling engines and dapper motorcycle rider's as they come together for the sixth consecutive year to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research and Mental Health awareness.
The ride takes place annually in over 100 countries across the globe and has been one of the major motorcycle events on the rock since 2016.

This year riders will be gathering as from 12 midday at Timeout Café and Bar with the actual ride set to start at 3pm from the same location and finishing at Ocean Village where prizes will be given.

Prizes will be given for Most Money Raised, Most Dapper Gent, Most Dapper Lady, Best Bike and Best Facial Hair.
To register for the event or donate visit: https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/gibraltar

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar free of Covid for first time in 10 months

Sun 16th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Local student leads team using AI technology to research cardiovascular disease

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Chronicle reporter to chop long hair for charity

Sun 16th May, 2021

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Levanter Breeze and Surianne perform at Camp Bay

17th May 2021

Features
Royal British Legion marks centenary of formation

17th May 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

17th May 2021

Features
The pandemic has impacted friendships – and men are worried about it

17th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021