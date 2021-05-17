Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Gibraltar this weekend

The sixth Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Gibraltar will be held this Sunday with fun prizes include ‘Best Facial Hair’ up for grabs.

Sunday, May 23 will see the return of polished chrome, rumbling engines and dapper motorcycle rider's as they come together for the sixth consecutive year to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research and Mental Health awareness.

The ride takes place annually in over 100 countries across the globe and has been one of the major motorcycle events on the rock since 2016.

This year riders will be gathering as from 12 midday at Timeout Café and Bar with the actual ride set to start at 3pm from the same location and finishing at Ocean Village where prizes will be given.

Prizes will be given for Most Money Raised, Most Dapper Gent, Most Dapper Lady, Best Bike and Best Facial Hair.

To register for the event or donate visit: https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/gibraltar