Docherty stays in post as UK Minister for Europe

Leo Docherty, the UK Minister for Europe who recently visited Gibraltar, has remained in post after the reshuffle following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister this week.

Mr Docherty confirmed the appointment and tweeted that he was honoured.

“I'll be working to build on our partnerships across the continent and, together with our allies, champion freedom, sovereignty and democracy,” he wrote.

During his visit to Gibraltar earlier this month, Mr Docherty said the UK Government was “acutely conscious” of the importance of a fluid border to the Rock’s economy and to thousands of workers in neighbouring Spain.

Mr Docherty expressed optimism that agreement was possible on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar and that all sides were keen to successfully conclude the negotiation.

It was “in everyone’s interests” to get negotiations on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar “wrapped up” by the end of the year, he said, though he cautioned against imposing a deadline.