Domestic league first week will see top guns play each other
The domestic league will see an exciting start with both Lincoln Red Imps and Europa facing each other twice in under seven days. The Pepe Reyes Cup will see both teams play each other on August 11. Just five days later they both start their season playing each other agains. With the league starting early...
