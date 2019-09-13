Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Domestic violence killings in UK hit five-year high

By Press Association
13th September 2019

By Joe Gammie, PA

The number of domestic violence killings has hit a five-year high, new figures show.

Data obtained by the BBC from 43 police forces across the UK reveal that 173 people died in domestic violence-related homicides last year.

The statistics, reported on Friday, show there were 165 domestic killings in 2014, 160 in 2015, 139 in 2016 and 141 in 2017.

The new data emerged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to reintroduce domestic abuse legislation in the next Queen's Speech.

Mr Johnson tweeted on Thursday: "Domestic abuse shatters lives and tears families apart.

"We are fully committed to tackling this horrific crime - which is why the Queen's Speech will confirm we will be reintroducing domestic abuse legislation in the next session."

Sir James Munby, former president of the Family Division of the High Court of England and Wales, has called for the Domestic Abuse Bill to be brought back before Parliament.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday: "This is a vitally important Bill, tackling what everyone agrees is a very great social evil.

"It is immensely depressing nothing effective has been done to get this necessary reform through Parliament."

Sir James added: "The Bill must be reintroduced in Parliament as soon as the next session starts.

"It must then be pursued to the earliest possible conclusion of the parliamentary process with determination, vigour and a real sense of urgent commitment on the part of Government.

"What the Prime Minister does or not will be a vital litmus test of his real commitment to safeguarding those in our society who are vulnerable, disadvantaged and oppressed."

The Domestic Abuse Bill was introduced in Parliament in July.

The proposals would give better protection to those fleeing violence by placing a new legal duty on councils to provide secure homes for them and their children.

It would also introduce the first legal Government definition of domestic abuse, which would include economic abuse and controlling and manipulative non-physical behaviour.

A row erupted earlier this month over former prime minister Theresa May's decision to honour her favourite cricketer, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who was was convicted in France in 1998 of beating up his then girlfriend in a Riviera hotel.

While campaigners said it was sending a "dangerous message" that "domestic abuse is not taken seriously as a crime", Sir Geoffrey said he "couldn't give a toss" about criticism of his knighthood.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Domestic violence killings in UK hit five-year high

13th September 2019

Brexit
Foster denies DUP is set to make concessions on Brexit

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Heathrow drones protest: two men arrested within airport perimeter

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Extinction rebellion protesters block London fashion week doors

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019