Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Donation presented following sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2022

A donation of four thousand pounds has been presented to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos. 

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ CEO, Seamus Byrne, and the author presented the cheque to the Charity’s representative, Derek Ghio. 

“The books have proved extremely popular with very few copies remaining at the John Mackintosh Hall and The Gibraltar National Museum, priced at £20,” a spokesperson for Gibraltar Cultural services said.

“The book has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar’s landscapes and streetscapes, which will offer a nostalgic journey for many and certainly be enjoyed by all.”

The book has dedicated chapters to the various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street, an area which has been heavily photographed over the years and therefore provides a well-documented archive of the urban landscape.

Mr Santos began this project as a hobby, enthused by identifying buildings in historical pictures and how those locations compare to our streetscapes today. 

“The book is not only an enjoyable read but also a contribution to preserving our history and heritage.”

For further information, please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 200 49161 or email: development@culture.gov.gi

Visit https://pcg.gi/ for more information on Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

St Andrews Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Teenagers arrested for arson

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor’s Awards recognise service to local community

8th July 2022

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment raises £3000 for charities

8th July 2022

Local News
City Hall tree marks Royal visit and Platinum Jubilee

8th July 2022

Local News
St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

8th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022