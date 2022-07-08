Donation presented following sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos

A donation of four thousand pounds has been presented to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos.

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ CEO, Seamus Byrne, and the author presented the cheque to the Charity’s representative, Derek Ghio.

“The books have proved extremely popular with very few copies remaining at the John Mackintosh Hall and The Gibraltar National Museum, priced at £20,” a spokesperson for Gibraltar Cultural services said.

“The book has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar’s landscapes and streetscapes, which will offer a nostalgic journey for many and certainly be enjoyed by all.”

The book has dedicated chapters to the various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street, an area which has been heavily photographed over the years and therefore provides a well-documented archive of the urban landscape.

Mr Santos began this project as a hobby, enthused by identifying buildings in historical pictures and how those locations compare to our streetscapes today.

“The book is not only an enjoyable read but also a contribution to preserving our history and heritage.”

For further information, please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 200 49161 or email: development@culture.gov.gi

Visit https://pcg.gi/ for more information on Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.