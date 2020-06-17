‘Don’t pre-judge post-Brexit negotiations,’ Picardo says
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar must not “pre-judge” the UK Government’s decision to not request an extension to the Brexit transition period beyond the December 31 deadline, adding that this might change at “the 11th hour.” Mr Picardo was responding to questions at the weekly press briefing in No.6 Convent Place after the UK...
