Doughty signals ‘very realistic’ prospect of Gib treaty

The prospect of a mutually beneficial UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc is “very realistic” and “the atmosphere is ready for that”, Stephen Doughty, the Minister for Europe and North America at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Chronicle after the National Day rally, Mr Doughty would not be drawn on deadlines but said he remained optimistic that a treaty could be agreed that respected each negotiating party’s red lines.

“I think it's very realistic and it's certainly what we've hoped for and certainly the priority, I think, for all the parties involved,” Mr Doughty said.

“We want to see a treaty agreed which respects sovereignty, self-determination, security, both of the United Kingdom and indeed of Gibraltar, but also one that is going to be mutually beneficial for people on both sides of the border.”

Mr Doughty, in common with other ministers from different governments involved in the negotiation, would not be drawn on the detail of remaining areas of disagreement.

But despite wide concern that differences on issues including the practical application of Schengen controls could scupper the chances of a treaty, Mr Doughty remained upbeat.

“In the end, it's for ministers and for the governments to come together and find the way forward,” he told the Chronicle.

“And I certainly feel from the conversations I've had to date that there is an atmosphere and a new willingness between the governments of the different parties to reach an agreement.”

Prior to the rally Mr Doughty held meetings with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on the current status of the negotiation and on contingency planning in the event of a no deal outcome.

And he underscored the UK’s commitment to stand by Gibraltar whatever the outcome.

“I'm certainly hopeful that [an agreement] can be reached but, of course, were one not to be reached, we would stand by Gibraltar in that no negotiated outcome scenario,” Mr Doughty said.

“We're not going to compromise on those core issues, but we also think that there is a willingness on all sides to find a solution, find a way forward, one that is of mutual benefit to all sides.”

“It's only prudent to prepare for other circumstances and to be clear what we would do in those circumstances,” he said.

“I've had discussions [on no deal planning] while I've been here today and that commitment is real and it's secure, but obviously our ambition is for a deal, one that's going to be mutually beneficial.”

The final stage of the Gibraltar treaty negotiation comes at a time when the UK is working to strengthen its relationship with the EU after years of friction fuelled by the 2016 Brexit vote.

Mr Doughty echoed the sentiment first expressed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer following his meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting hosted by the UK in Blenheim last July.

After that meeting, Sir Keir said the UK’s bid to “reset” relations with the EU could “forge the way” to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

“I think there's a very positive atmosphere at the moment in the relationship between the UK and the EU and between the UK and Spain,” Mr Doughty said on Monday.

“Because, quite frankly, we live in a world that is extremely dangerous, where we all share common challenges around prosperity, climate change, energy, people, and that requires the UK and the EU to work together.”

“We're not going to rejoin the European Union or the single market, the customs union, and we're not going to return to the freedom of movement that existed under our membership of the EU.”

“But we do think we can negotiate a UK/EU security pact. We do think we can find important steps forward, whether it's on agriculture, [sanitary and phytosanitary] agreements, on professional qualifications.”

“And we're having important discussions with our counterparts already.”

“And I think you've seen by, whether it's our hosting of the [European Political Community] or the important bilateral conversations that have been going on, that there's a warm atmosphere of constructive cooperation.”

“And I hope that that creates a situation where we can also find a constructive and pragmatic way forward on these [Gibraltar] issues.”

Negotiators have from the outset avoided setting a deadline for the talks to conclude.

But the prospect of changes at the European Commission – Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, is set to depart in the coming weeks – and the forthcoming entry into force of a new EU system to automate border controls as from November looms over the talks.

“I'm not going to put a specific timeline, but our ambition is to get a deal as soon as possible for the benefit of all of those involved,” Mr Doughty said.

“It's taken us a long time to get to this point.”

“With the right will and the right ambition, I think we can get to a situation where those red lines that we have are respected, where we stand with the people of Gibraltar and their government and where we find a mutually beneficial agreement and way forward.”

“I think the atmosphere is ready for that and I hope we can do that as soon as possible.”