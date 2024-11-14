DPC approves demolition of modern structures inside Moorish Castle
Unanimous approval was given by the Development and Planning Commission for the proposed demolition of modern structures at the Moorish Castle, in a bid to preserve its heritage. The application, which was debated during Thursday’s meeting of the DPC, includes removal of a 20th-century prison block and related additions that were added over time. This...
