Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC approves North Gorge eco-scheme

By Eyleen Gomez
24th July 2020

An eco-development at the North Gorge gained outline planning permission yesterday but must include public access to the site, an aspect that was not in the plans for the developer. Yesterday morning’s meeting of the DPC took place once again virtually and was broadcast live on the Gibraltar Government’s YouTube channel. The applicants and two...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Four active Covid-19 cases on the Rock

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Away from it all on Med Steps

24th July 2020

Local News
PP says meeting was ‘historic error’

23rd July 2020

Sports
Del Rio looks likely to play in Spanish football league

23rd July 2020

Sports
Numbers go up as cricket provides fun to youngsters

23rd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020